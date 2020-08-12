A Laurens County man was sentenced to 55 years in prison after a jury found him guilty Tuesday evening in the case of a 2018 home invasion and stabbing death, according to a news release from the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Lutavious Bernard Elmore, 33, of 218 Spring St., Laurens was found guilty of murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the 2018 death of 28-year-old Sergio Lindsey. Circuit Judge Donald Hocker sentenced Elmore to a total of 55 years in prison on the three charges, and state law prohibits him from being eligible for parole.
In October 2018, Elmore went to his ex-girlfriend's residence at about 3 a.m., where he found her sleeping in bed with Lindsey, the release said. Elmore admitted to watching the two sleep through the bedroom window for some time before removing his jacket and shoes to enter the house through an unlocked kitchen window.
Inside, Elmore attacked Lindsey with a kitchen knife, and Bluford testified to seeing Elmore repeatedly stab Lindsey before fleeing, the release said. A forensic examination showed Lindsey was stabbed 18 times.
Elmore's ex-girlfriend fled the home and hid under a parked vehicle, but Elmore found her and threatened to kill her, the release said. He blamed her for his assault on Lindsey, and forced her to help him clean up the scene and dispose of Lindsey's body. The release said the woman was able to escape and call 911.
Elmore doused the body in gasoline and tried to burn his clothes, but investigators found the clothing. He was later apprehended at a relative's apartment, and the release said he gave conflicting narratives — he initially denied any involvement and later claimed self-defense.
8th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Dale Scott and Assistant Solicitor Margaret Boykin presented the state's case, with help from investigator Walter Bentley and victim advocates Joy Lindsay and Rhetta Smith. A call to the Laurens County Public Defender's office to speak with Elmore's attorneys was not immediately returned.
The weeklong jury trial started Aug. 4 in Laurens County, and marked the state's first jury trial since the COVID-19 shutdowns earlier this year.
Hocker developed a detailed court plan, which included everyone in the courtroom wearing masks and practicing social distancing. The only exceptions to the mask rule were witnesses giving their testimony and the attorneys while questioning witnesses or speaking on the record. The witness stand had shields protecting the witness during testimony.
State Supreme Court Chief Justice Don Beatty approved of Hocker's court plan, and attended the first day of the trial to ensure the precautions were being followed.