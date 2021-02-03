A Laurens man was arrested following an investigation into a fatal shooting on Spring Street
Laurens police were called out Jan. 22 to investigate gunshots near 218 Spring St., police said in a news release Wednesday. There, officers found Jairus Byrd, who had been shot and was taken to Prisma Laurens County Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police are still investigating the shooting, but on Jan. 29. they arrested Antone B. Ellis Tremayne Blakely, 27, of 503 Jersey St., Laurens in connection with the shooting. According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office inmate search, Blakely is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace, second-degree assault and battery by mob, kidnapping, two counts each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy and three counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Officers are still investigating the shooting and asked that anyone with information about Byrd's killing contact a detective at 864-984-3532, or call Laurens County Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME.