A Laurens man is facing charges after leading officers from Greenwood and Laurens on a chase, according to Laurens County deputies.
Jessie Roland Huckabee, 28, of 2001 Highway 221 S., Laurens was arrested Saturday and charged with grand larceny, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, financial transaction card fraud, malicious injury to property and two counts each of failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension.
Greenwood police were chasing a driver Saturday in a vehicle that had been reported stolen when the driver crossed into Laurens County. Laurens County deputies continued the chase, eventually stopping the vehicle using stop sticks on Burnt Mill Creek Road, according to an email from Courtney Snow, Laurens County Sheriff's Office public information officer.
According to Snow, Huckabee was already wanted on multiple offenses, including a case where he reportedly tried to run over three deputies three days prior to the chase.
"He is repeatedly arrested and released from jail. This needs to stop before the ultimate price is paid," Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. "The deputies on scene handled the situation well and I am proud of their efforts in putting him behind bars once again."