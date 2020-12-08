A Laurens man is facing charges after deputies helped apprehend him for Greenville police, according to a news release from the Laurens County sheriff's office.
Darius Quinard Carlisle, 41, of Laurens was arrested Monday and charged with domestic violence and kidnapping, the release said.
At about 2 p.m. Monday, Laurens County deputies were called out to the area of North Old Laurens Road and Curry's Lake Road in Gray Court to investigate a domestic dispute by the roadside. The release said officers met with someone there, but the suspect had fled.
Officers moved to secure a nearby school and daycare, and Greenville police informed deputies the suspect was wanted there in connection with an assault and kidnapping, the release said. The Laurens County bloodhound team found the suspect at 3 p.m. near Dials Church Road, and he was taken to the county detention center.