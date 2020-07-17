Laurens County deputies say they are seeking help finding a man who fled from a traffic stop and ran into a wooded area in Fountain Inn.
At about 7 p.m. Thursday, a Laurens County deputy patrolling Chapman Road in Fountain Inn saw a drive disregard a stop sign and tried to pull him over, a news release said. Instead, the driver speed up and fled, while the deputy learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Simpsonville.
Once on Liberty Church Road, the driver struck a traffic sign and fled from the vehicle into a nearby wooded area. Fountain Inn and Spartanburg County K-9 units helped search the area for the man, but officers could not find him immediately, the release said.
Officers identified the man as Matthew Leo Legette, who is wanted in connection with charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen goods. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME, or Laurens County dispatch at 864-984-2523.