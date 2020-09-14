Laurens County deputies are looking for a Fountain Inn man wanted in connection with a murder investigation, according to a news release.
On Friday, Laurens deputies went at 9:45 p.m. to a residence on the 100 block of Garth Road and found 33-year-old Wilton Latravous Webb had been shot and killed there, the release said. After investigating, officers are looking for Jason Dale Wentz, 38, of Fountain Inn, who is wanted in connection with the slaying.
Wenz is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is about 6 foot 5 inches, weighs about 200 pounds and had a beard but possibly no longer has facial hair, the release said. He could be traveling with a woman, and both have ties to New York and Pennsylvania, where Wentz is wanted in connection to an attempted murder case.
Anyone who knows Wentz's whereabouts should call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous, and deputies advised people not to approach him.
"This is an active investigation and investigators are working diligently on this case," the release said. "Details will be released as they are made available without hindering the investigation."