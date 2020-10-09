Laurens County deputies are looking for a Whitmire man wanted in connection with a burglary case in Clinton.
Tracy Glen Parsons, 53, of Whitmire is wanted on charges of conspiracy, grand larceny and first-degree burglary, a news release said.
On Wednesday, deputies were called out to a residence off Highway 56 North in Clinton to investigate a burglary. Sometime between Sept. 4 and 7, people entered the residence and left with various items, including jewelry, guns, a bow and other personal property, valued at more than $10,000.
Deputies had already arrested one person in connection with this case. Sandy Gossett Price, 53, of Whitmire was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary and conspiracy.
Anyone with information about the break-in, the stolen items, or Parsons' whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME or Sgt. Cook at 864-984-4967.