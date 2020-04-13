Drugs found during a traffic stop led Laurens County deputies to search a residence, resulting in the arrests of eight people in connection with drug possession, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday, a Laurens deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, and the driver gave officers consent to search the vehicle, the release said. During the search, officers found a bag with what appeared to be heroin and fentanyl.
The drugs led officers to get a search warrant for 310 Cadillac Drive, Gray Court, where the vehicle had just left prior to the traffic stop. There, officers reported they found evidence of drugs being packaged there, along with a powder that tested positive for cocaine, a handgun, two rifles without serial numbers, ammunition, a scale, marijuana, a stolen dirt bike and pills believed to be altered with heroin or fentanyl.
Arrested were:
- Kevin Charles Kreuger, of Spartanburg, charged with possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of less than one gram of meth and trafficking in heroin.
- Shydavis Keoreus Jackson, of Williamston, charged with possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of less than one gram of meth and trafficking in heroin.
- Andrew Joseph Shell, of Gray Court, charged with possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of less than one gram of meth and trafficking in heroin.
- Danny Earl Choice, of Gray Court, charged with possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of less than one gram of meth, trafficking in heroin and receiving stolen goods.
- Rodkeyvious Malik Tribble, of Gray Court, charged with possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of less than one gram of meth, trafficking in heroin and receiving stolen goods.
- Shiah Venise Cunningham, of Gray Court, charged with possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of less than one gram of meth, trafficking in heroin and receiving stolen goods.
- Kyah Nicole Burton, of Piedmont, charged with three counts of possession of a schedule II narcotic, two counts of possession of schedule IV narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and receiving stolen goods.
- James Kevin Owens, of Gray Court, charged with receiving stolen goods.