Laurens County deputies have arrested three people in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery, according to a news release.
At about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Laurens deputies were called to 3039 Sawmill Road in Gray Court, where an armed robbery had just happened, the release said. Deputies could smell marijuana in the residence, and a search of it found oxycodone pills, marijuana, a loaded AK-47 rifle, a loaded pistol, Xanax pills, multiple boxes of ammunition and multiple counterfeit $100 bills.
Arrested were:
- Jamaurice Shundre Lee, 19, of 80 Georgia Acres Road, Gray Court, charged with unlawful carrying of pistol.
- Michael Blake Thornley, 22, of 3039 Sawmill Road, Gray Court, charged with possession of a controlled substance in schedule I.
- Christopher Dantonio Young, 27, of 36 Currys Lake Road, Gray Court, charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic.
The suspect in the original call for the armed robbery returned the possessions to their original owner, who declined prosecution, the release said.