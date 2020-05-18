Laurens County residents can keep a closer eye on crime in their area with an online crime map provided through the sheriff's office.
The online map, announced Monday in a press release, is available at laurenssc.wthgis.com or by visiting the Laurens County Sheriff's Office website. The map provides updates on crimes that have been reported by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office but also lets users see the locations of registered sex offenders living in the county.
Clicking a sex offender's location on the map links users to the State Law Enforcement Division website, which provides more information on the offender. The map will also be used to inform residents about road closures, detours, points of interest and other information.
Those interested can set up notifications using the map to send an email alert when deputies make a report about a crime or when a sex offender registers within a chosen distance from a specified address. At the map, click "main menu" to see the option to subscribe for email alerts.
The map is being provided by WTH Technology Inc., an Indianapolis-based company providing mapping services to communities.