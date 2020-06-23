Laurens County deputies charged a man in connection with a child sexual assault investigation, and in a news release Tuesday said they think more children might have been inappropriately touched.
Joe Thomas Whitmire, 73, of 322 Cora St., Laurens was arrested June 17 and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
In May, Laurens deputies began investigating an allegation that a child younger than 10 years old had been groped and fondled at a Joanna residence, the release said. Because of the sensitive nature of the situation, the release said officers won't release certain information. Details officers got during the investigation led them to think there could be other children who were assaulted.
Anyone with information about the situation or about Whitmire is urged to call investigators at 864-984-4967, or CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.