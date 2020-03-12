Five people were arrested Thursday while Laurens County deputies were investigating a report that stolen items had been found at a Honea Path residence.
At about 8:30 a.m., investigators went to 13174 Highway 25 in Honea Path, where someone had reported finding stolen equipment, a Laurens County Sheriff's Office release said. While there, officers saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight and got a search warrant for the residence, finding about 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Christopher Coward, of Honea Path; Amanda Gleason, of Fountain Inn; Gary Demerest III, of Belton; James Garner, of Honea Path; and Charli Chasteen, of Honea Path were all arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, with Gleason facing trafficking in methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense. Coward was also charged with giving false information to law enforcement and was wanted by U.S. Marshall Service for unrelated outstanding federal charges.
"Meth has no place anywhere and I will not tolerate it being brought into Laurens County. These people need to be in jail since they work so hard to put themselves there," Sheriff Don Reynolds said in the release. "I want to remind citizens that our anonymous tip line (864-984-3589) is available to them 24 hours a day should they have information regarding criminal activity. If you see something, say something."
While continuing the search of the stolen equipment, investigators went to 210 Horse Creek Drive in Honea Path and took two people into custody on unrelated charges. Chase Zucchi was charged with a probation and parole violation and attempted escape after trying to avoid being arrested, while Adrianna Tims was charged with a driving under suspension bench warrant.