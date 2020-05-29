While helping Greenville deputies detain a wanted man, Laurens County deputies arrested two others after finding drugs at a Gray Court residence, according to a news release.
At about 11 a.m. Thursday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office asked for help from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office in arresting a man suspected in connection with an attempted murder case, the release said. Officers believed him to be armed, so the Laurens County SWAT Team was called in.
Officers went to the suspect's residence on the 2900 block of Cowens Bridge Road in Gray Court, and the man did not come out after numerous requests. Officers removed him from the residence without harm, finding methamphetamine, pressed pills and a weapon in the residence.
William Robert Nash Gillespie was arrested and turned over to Greenville County officers. He's charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.
Laurens deputies also arrested Celia Christina Brown, 35, and Timothy Allen Morrow, 37, both of 2945 Cowens Bridge Road, Gray Court and both were charged with breach of peace.