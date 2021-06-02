Laurens County deputies report they have taken Jeremy Ferguson in custody in connection with a fatal attack at a convenience store.
The assault happened about 2 a.m. Wednesday at Hot Spot, 4036 Highway 221 S. in Laurens. Deputies have not released additional details about the attack.
Authorities earlier this morning said they were looking for Ferguson, who drives a 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Tac, tag TJE615. Public Information Officer Courtney Snow initially described Ferguson as a person of interest, then said he was wanted in a subsequent email to media. Shortly after 9 a.m., Snow reported Ferguson was in custody.