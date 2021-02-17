A Valentine's Day traffic stop in Laurens County led deputies to more than 17 grams of meth and mail and packages that appeared to be stolen, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
At about 2 a.m. on Feb. 14, a Laurens County deputy patrolling near Fairview Road and Highway 1010 South saw a vehicle with broken tag lights drive past a stop sign. The deputy stopped the vehicle and asked the people inside if he could search it, finding a small scale and 17.6 grams of meth, the release said.
Deputies also found mail and packages not addressed to the driver or passenger. These items were addressed to more than 50 different people at addresses ranging from Clinton to parts of Greenville County, and included envelopes from credit card companies, banks, the state DMV and the Department of Natural Resources, the release said.
Deputies also found a binder with multiple people's personal information, including Social Security numbers, email addresses, passwords and bank account information.
Kayla Rae Bradberry, 33, of 129 Tillman Circle, Joanna was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, 41 counts of petit larceny and seven counts of receiving stolen goods. Patricia Ann Harvey, 50, of 205 Jerome Bailey Road, Gray Court was also arrested, and charged with possession of less than one gram of meth.