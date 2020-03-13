In an event dubbed "Operation Cleanup," Laurens County deputies served 38 warrants on 20 people on Thursday and Friday in Laurens County. They were assisted by the State Law Enforcement Division; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Clinton Police Department.
“This operation is the result of many months of planning, extensive research, and teamwork among agencies. ... Many of these individuals have evaded and dodged us for too long, but they are where they belong today. Let me be clear if you do the crime, we will catch up to you," Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a released statement.