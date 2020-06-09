Laurens County deputies and Clinton police arrested three people in connection with finding nearly 400 grams of methamphetamine in a hotel room, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 11 a.m. Monday, Laurens County deputies and Clinton police went to the Days Inn on Highway 56, where officers served an arrest warrant on a man. Once officers entered the room, they saw a bag containing meth in plain sight, and deputies searched the room further.
Officers found 395 grams of meth, LSD strips, alprazolam pills and 1.3 grams of heroin in the room, the release said.
Officers arrested Charles Michael Roberts Jr., 33, of 118 Lynn Ave., Laurens; Roger Dale Knight, 29, of 3342 Warrior Creek Church Road, Gray Court; and Anna Marie Kernells, 20, of 70 Smullen Drive, Laurens.
All three were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a schedule IV substance and possession with intent to distribute LSD.