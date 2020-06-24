A man who worked as an emergency dispatcher for multiple Lakelands agencies is facing a voyeurism charge after reportedly using a mirror to look under a bathroom stall.
Ralph Ned Talbert Jr., 71, of 1827 Zion Chapel Road, Bradley was arrested Tuesday and charged with voyeurism, violating place of privacy, first offense.
According to a report, Greenwood police officers went to Lowe's Tuesday morning and a manager told them a man admitted to using a mirror to look under a bathroom stall. Another man told officers while using the restroom he saw a silver mirror coming from underneath the stall beside him, and he found a man in that stall holding an inspection mirror.
Capt. Scott Russ with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office confirmed Talbert worked part-time as a 911 dispatcher for Greenwood County, but he was terminated Tuesday morning.
Talbert's Facebook page also lists him as a dispatcher for McCormick County and Lander University. McCormick E911 Director Chantal Floyd said she didn't have enough information to comment on the situation as of Wednesday morning.
Megan Price, Lander's assistant vice president for University relations and publications, said Talbert was employed as a dispatcher with the Lander University Police Department, but he no longer works there. She said she could not comment further.