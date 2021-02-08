A judge shot down a Greenwood man's attempt to appeal a 40-year sentence in a murder case on the grounds the trial judge didn't instruct the jury property, according to court records.
Demorris Octswavious Andrews was sentenced in July 2018 to 40 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to a state appeals court opinion filed Feb. 3, Andrews appealed his convictions and sentences, saying the trial court made a mistake by not instructing the jury that testimony from an informer providing evidence for pay, immunity or personal advantage should be weighed by the jury with greater care than ordinary witnesses.
The appeals court disagreed.
"The trial court did not abuse its discretion in refusing to give the requested instruction because the instructions as given correctly and adequately covered the law," the opinion said.
The informant in this case was not paid, the appeals judge wrote, and he and another witness testified they did not receive anything for their testimony, aspects of which were corroborated by other witnesses. The appeals court affirmed Andrews' convictions.
This case stems from the Oct. 25, 2016 fatal shooting of Barry Warren at 8 Gilliam Court. Warren, 57, was found dead on the floor of his house, shot through the back of his neck.