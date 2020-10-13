A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to a charge related to his attempt to abduct and assault a young boy in a local Walmart restroom.
Donald Allen Morrison, 52, of Trenton, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Circuit Judge Donald Hocker sentenced him to the maximum sentence for the offense. Morrison was already on the sex offender registry for a conviction in 1992 and he will be eligible for indefinite civil commitment under state law upon completion of his sentence.
In June 2019, Greenwood police went to the Walmart at 300 Bypass 25 NE, where an 8-year-old boy said a man offered him $5 to touch him inappropriately in the bathroom. The boy said no, and as he was washing his hands the man came from behind and grabbed him, a report said, holding the boy in place. The man again asked to touch the boy, but the man let him go once the boy said he would tell his mother.
Officers saw the man and his vehicle on security video, and found the same vehicle nearby on the Bypass. The man initially told officers he “saw a small child and he gave him a ‘fist bump,’” the report said.
In the man’s car, officers found a baton under the driver’s seat, along with a machete and two bags of trash in the trunk, the report said. The bottom of the trunk’s floor “appeared to be intentionally lined with additional carpet, towels and a padded, metallic sun screen, which appeared to possibly be placed as bedding or a place for someone to lie,” the report said.
Eighth Circuit Violent Crimes Prosecutor Josh Thomas worked the case with help from investigator Windy Chappell. Morrison was represented by Tristan Shaffer, assistant public defender for Greenwood and Laurens counties.