An Iva woman was arrested Saturday and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Laurens man, according to Laurens County deputies.
Brandy Nichole Standridge, 26, of 202 Drake Circle, Iva was arrested and charged with murder. Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said she couldn't yet release how officers identified Standridge as a suspect because the investigation is ongoing and officers are seeking others in connection with this case.
Rasham Walker, 32, was found dead Jan. 23 at 210 Walker Ave., according to a release from the sheriff's office. Walker had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
"Investigators and deputies have worked tirelessly on this case and will continue to do so," Sheriff Don Reynolds said Monday's release. "I appreciate their dedication to bringing justice to the family of Mr. Walker. This was a senseless act of violence and it is my prayer that those responsible are held accountable for their actions."