Deputies are still investigating the shooting Saturday night that killed a 17-year-old in Greenwood County.
Ke'Shawn Admad Bland of Valley Road died at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Self Regional Medical Center after he was shot twice. Sheriff Dennis Kelly said deputies responded that night to a call about a shooting at a graduation party along Pine Drive.
There were about 100 people at the party, Kelly said — more than was expected — and when the shooter opened fire, they hit Bland and grazed the arm of a second person. Kelly investigators aren't sure the two people hit were the intended targets, and much of the situation remains unclear to officers.
Deputies are following a couple of leads, Kelly said, and the residents of the location the party was at have been cooperative during the investigation. Still, officers are seeking any leads anyone has to offer.
Anyone who knows something about this shooting is encouraged to call 911 or the sheriff's office directly at 864-942-8600. Kelly said tipsters can remain anonymous, but any information is appreciated.