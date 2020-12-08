An inmate who escaped from custody while being transported from a medical office was apprehended about two hours later.
Raheem Markevious Lukie escaped at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He was being taken for treatment at a doctor's office off Gregor Mendel Circle when he escaped and fled on foot, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. A CodeRed alert said Lukie was last seen on foot heading toward nearby railroad tracks.
Another alert at about 5:40 p.m. announced he was back in custody. According to a news release, deputies and the K9 unit were able to track him from the area of Gregor Mendel Circle, and information of a possible sighting led them to Highway 10. The search moved to the area of Highway 10 and Tranquil Road, and Lukie was found hiding under a residence in the Gatewood subdivision.
An officer had taken Lukie to Lakelands Orthopaedic Clinic for treatment, said Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly. On the way out, Lukie broke free from the officer, and without ankle chains was able to run down a nearby hill and escape.
Deputies, along with Greenwood police and state Highway Patrol troopers searched for him, with help from the State Law Enforcement Division's helicopter and the county bloodhound tracking team.
The 28-year-old is awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping, conspiracy, armed robbery, assault and battery, and drug possession. Lukie was charged with escape after he was apprehended Tuesday.
Lukie was one of the men arrested in connection with the Dec. 23, 2019 armed robberies at Quick Credit and Nails by Linda. Three robbers entered the Quick Credit and pointed a gun at an employee, taking her cellphone and purse. Then they entered Nails by Linda, according to a report, and robbed every customer and employee at gunpoint.