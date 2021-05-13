A former Edgefield prison employee is facing federal charges after using a government credit card to buy himself shoes, sunglasses and a truck suspension lift kit, according to court records.
Jonathan Kent Owens worked as an IT specialist for the medium-security federal prison, FCI Edgefield, the indictment, filed Tuesday, said. His job included buying items and equipment for the prison using a government credit card, but the indictment said he falsely reported and disguised items to look like they were legitimate purchases for the prison.
Instead, Owens purchased items not intended for the prison and had some of them shipped to himself, hiding and falsifying credit card statements and other documents to disguise his purchases.
In total, he fraudulently bought $21,756.55 of merchandise, the indictment said. This included a pair of wading boots, sunglasses, Sperry shoes, a truck suspension lift kit and a pullover from The North Face.
Owens faces five counts of fraud and two counts of stealing public money or property. If convicted, the federal government is seeking more than $29,000 in forfeitures from him, and the indictment said if they can't get the money, they'll seek forfeiture of any other property from him to reach that value.
A booking photo of Owens was not immediately available.