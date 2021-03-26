A Honea Path man is facing charges after Laurens County deputies found multiple stolen vehicles at his residence, and Laurens County deputies are seeking another man wanted in connection with the stolen items, according to a release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
A Laurens County deputy was called out at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to Erwin Mill Road in Honea Path, where someone was reportedly trespassing, the release said. The person was seen going to 3545 Erwin Mill Road before the deputy arrived, and while the officers tried to locate the suspect, a truck that looked like one reported stolen out of Ware Shoals was seen leaving the area.
Deputies spotted a utility trailer and motorcycle on the property that had been reported stolen and got a warrant to search the property, the release said. They found one vehicle, five motorcycles and two utility trailers, all reported stolen from various locations.
Charles Larry McCall, of 3545 Erwin Mill Road, Honea Path was arrested and charged with five counts of receiving stolen goods. Deputies are looking for Dakota Allen Sergent, of Simpsonville, who is wanted in connection with this case.
Anyone with information about Sergent's whereabouts is urged to call investigators at 864-984-4967 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME.