A Hodges man is facing charges he assaulted a state Highway Patrol trooper at a DUI checkpoint.
Donald Blake Ouzts, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with resisting arrest and driving under the influence, said state Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
Troopers were working a DUI checkpoint at 1 a.m. Sunday at Old Hodges Road and Mt. Olive Church Road in Abbeville, Collins said. During the checkpoint, troopers began arresting a man who showed signs of driving under the influence, and during the arrest the man assaulted a trooper, Collins said.
The trooper was checked by medical staff, but had no serious injuries. Collins said Ouzts was taken into custody and detained at the Abbeville County jail.