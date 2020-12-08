Thomias Keontae Jackson, 17, of 102 Capers Lane, Hodges was arrested Monday and charged with attempted armed robbery, high and aggravated assault and battery and possession of a weapon during violent crimes.
On Oct. 7, a Greenwood County deputy was at Self Regional Medical Center investigating an unrelated case when someone was brought into the emergency room with a gunshot wound, according to a report. The deputy spoke with the injured man, who was unsure where he was when he was shot.
The people who drove him to the hospital were outside, and the deputy interviewed them. They said they were from out of town and had come to see a friend and buy marijuana, the report said.
By checking one of their cellphones, deputies learned they had been in the area of East Durst Avenue. Someone gave deputies a description of the person who shot at them, and officers turned that information over to investigators.