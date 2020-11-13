It was a tragedy no matter how you looked at it, said Circuit Court Judge Don Hocker.
Elijah Ty Rez Head, 20, pleaded guilty Friday morning to slaying a 62-year-old woman and her grandsons, Steven Tinch and Johntavier Moss. He also pleaded guilty to trying to kill another man, who he shot six times.
Head pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
"I recognize that practically any sentence I impose is going to be a death sentence for Mr. Head," Hocker said. "But at the end of the day, I have three dead people. At the end of the day, we have a man who apparently God was looking after, because he survived after being shot six times. ... I can't overlook that."
Head was sentenced to 50 years in prison on the three murder charges, along with concurrent sentences of 25 years for the attempted murder and five for the weapon charge. Head will not be eligible for parole.
Day in court
Head was brought into the main courtroom of the Greenwood County Courthouse on Friday morning with wrist and ankle cuffs on. Armed and armored officers sat just behind him in the courtroom's pews, and seats on either side of the judge's bench were filled with officers from local law enforcement agencies.
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said the officers were present because many of them had previous dealings with Head. He had several outstanding charges awaiting trial, including charges of assault and battery by mob, grand larceny, multiple weapon offenses and two counts of armed robbery. Stumbo said the 8th Circuit would be dismissing them as a matter of judicial efficiency, since Head was pleading to murder.
The investigation began at 3:06 a.m. June 23, 2019, when Moss called 911 and frantically tried to tell dispatchers what had happened, Stumbo said. Moss and Tinch had been at Jones' Cambridge Street apartment in Abbeville.
Moss told dispatchers he had been robbed, that he and his cousin were shot and his grandmother had been killed. As he speaks a neighbor from nearby, William Brooks, heard the shots and comes to the window. Moss calls him in for help, but seconds later Head returns to the apartment.
"You hear screaming, pleading for his life. Mr. Moss goes into the back," Stumbo said of the 911 call.
Brooks is shot multiple times, and plays dead under a mattress. Moss is shot another five times, once in the back of the head while he's already on the ground, Stumbo said, while he was still on the phone with a dispatcher.
"It's one of the most chilling 911 calls, because you hear the last moments of Johntavier Moss' life," Stumbo said.
Abbeville police arrive soon after. Stumbo said there were two women, also charged in connection with this case, who brought Head to the apartment complex in a white Mitsubishi. As police pull in, surveillance video caught the Mitsubishi driving away.
"The other thing you see in this surveillance video is Elijah Head coolly coming out of the apartment," Stumbo said.
Head takes his shirt off, then walks up to an Abbeville police officer, appearing confused. He tells the officer he doesn't know what has happened, Stumbo said, and the officer checks him for injuries before letting him go. Then Head gets a ride from someone else, fleeing the scene.
"That cool, collected, calm demeanor ... shows his maliciousness," Stumbo said.
Abbeville police worked closely with the State Law Enforcement Division and other investigators to work the case. They identified Head as a suspect from others in the area, and the next day arrested him at the Ideal Motel in Greenwood.
Stumbo said Head was there to either sell or buy guns from Tinch and Moss, but at some point Head decided he would rob them, and ended up killing them. Head made no statements to law enforcement in the case, until Monday night. After making a harassing statement to a detention officer, he told her he had already killed three people and wasn't afraid to make it four, Stumbo said.
'We are going to rise'
Jones' sister, Pearly Goodwin, spoke for her family to the court.
"He decided he was going to become judge, jury and executioner. I believe his mind was made up when he went there," she said of Head. "He entered that apartment with a mindset to kill, steal and to destroy."
She said the rage he was feeling was unimaginable to her.
"He took our family members away from us," she said. "My sister would give you the clothes off her back. She would go to the grocery store and buy food for other people."
People who knew Jones would bring chicken for her to fry, because they loved her fried chicken so much. She was a mother to all — most who knew her call her "Ma Shirley."
In the wake of such senseless violence, Goodwin said members of her family are afraid. Some have sought counseling to deal with their grief, others have gotten concealed weapon permits for self defense.
"It's hard to live your life when you're that scared," she said.
Tinch had a young daughter when he was killed, and his girlfriend gave birth to his second daughter after his death. Children in their family, Goodwin said, will be raised without these people in their lives. The young people in the family who had to learn about this violence will have their lives, in part, shaped by it.
That's why, Goodwin said, the family was requesting the maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.
"I just feel deep in my soul that if he's released, he will commit another violent crime," she said. "We're going to rise above this. No matter what you try to take from us, we are going to rise, and we will not be defeated by the devil."
Candace Carpenter, Tinch's girlfriend, also read a letter to the court. She said Head took three beautiful souls from this world for no reason.
"All three of the victims would have treated him like family," she said. "I truly do not understand why he did this. I hope you toss and turn every night. You're a heartless, evil monster. May the courts have no mercy on you."
A victims advocate read a statement from Jones' daughter, Latrina Gray. She said her mother took care of her family, and her loss has left them rudderless. Jones raised Tinch as her own son — he had the nickname "Pooh Bear." Moss, Gray said, was the daredevil of the family and could make anyone laugh.
"It just hurts too bad," Gray said in her letter, "and cuts my heart like a razor blade."
Sentencing
"The reality is, while we're all having Thanksgiving dinner in a couple of weeks, they'll have empty seats at the table," Stumbo said after the family's comments.
Assistant Public Defender Tristan Shaffer, representing Head, said his client grew up in the Greenwood area. His childhood was difficult, and he only completed schooling up to the sixth grade. He grew up in what Shaffer called a guns and gangs culture, and was in the gun trade.
The day of the murders, Shaffer said Head was there to trade in guns, and pulled out his gun during a dispute over another firearm. He thought he was being disrespected, Shaffer said, and chose to answer with violence.
Part of the outcome in this case, Shaffer said to the judge, was that Head is young. While Head was 19 at the time of the shooting, Shaffer said turning 18 doesn't instantly transform someone into a reasonable adult.
"I think he would be less culpable than a 28-, 29-year-old doing this stuff," Shaffer said. "If he had been a year younger, certainly the law would have said he's less culpable."
Head wrote a letter addressing the court and the victims' families, but an attorney read it to the court, saying Head was too nervous and overwhelmed with remorse to read it. His mother, along with other relatives, were in the courtroom as he sat, head bowed, while an attorney read his letter aloud.
"I'm truly sorry to the victims' family for the hurt and pain I caused in y'all's lives," the letter said. "I'm really not any killer. I made a horrible mistake that will eat at me the rest of my life."
He said he knows his apology won't help with the grief, but that he had to make some effort. He noted in his letter that now both families will have children growing up without fathers.
Shaffer asked the court to consider giving Head a 35-year sentence, and said after decades in jail he will not be the same person he is today.
"I believe he deserves a light at the end of the tunnel, and a chance to change," Shaffer said.
After a brief recess, Hocker sentenced Head to 50 years on the murder charges.
"This was a senseless, senseless murder," Stumbo said after the sentencing. "We're glad we were able to resolve that today with a straight-up plea."
He said he was glad that a trial didn't drag the families through what likely would have been multiple weeks of testimony examining their loved ones' last moments.
Five co-defendants are still pending trial. Ta'Zaria Idejah Curry, Daijeanne Lee Hamilton, Keyona Shauntay Butler, Jennifer Lynn Meinke and Justice Simone Meinke are each facing a charge of accessory after the fact to a felony.