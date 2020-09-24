After nine days in the courtroom and more than a year waiting for justice, the family of Marty Anthony George wept as the man found guilty of killing their loved one was sentenced to more than three decades in prison.
A jury found 34-year-old Mark Anthony Hailey Jr. guilty late Wednesday night on charges of murder and possession of a weapon in connection with the March 6, 2019 slaying of George. On Thursday morning, Judge Donald Hocker reconvened court to sentence Hailey, giving him 35 years in prison on the murder charge and a concurrent five-year sentence on the weapon charge, with credit for 568 days he spent in jail awaiting the outcome of his trial.
The trial started Sept. 11, and every step of the way both Hailey and George's families were there in the courtroom. Prior to the sentencing, George's niece Valerie Butler read a note aloud to the court that was mostly written by George's sister, Tammy Butler.
Despite a troubled past, Valerie said George was loving and close with his family — a presence that lit and colored their lives in ways they'll never forget.
"I've lost my brother, my mother lost her son," Valerie read from the note. "We're supposed to bury our parents, not them burying their children."
Addressing Hailey, the note Valerie read said the family had long sought answers through prayer, and though they do forgive Hailey for what has happened, they'll never forget the pain it has caused. They were grateful, however, that after the shooting Hailey went to his mother's house, where she called the police.
Attorney Tristan Shaffer, who represented Hailey alongside Chief Public Defender Chelsea McNeill, was fighting back emotion as he spoke on behalf of his client.
"I've only had a few like this, where I truly believe my client doesn't deserve what he's getting after a trial," he said.
He said Hailey showed remorse for his actions immediately after them, and has maintained his regret since. He called him a good person, and requested the minimum sentence of 30 years be given for his actions.
Hailey's aunt, Darlene Howard, apologized to the George family for the strife they've been through.
"I thank you guys for forgiving my nephew. This shouldn't have happened," she said, before turning to address her nephew. "I love you. You just be strong — I know you."
McNeill said although she got involved with the trial later than Shaffer, she'd grown to care for Hailey and his family, and shared things she'd observed about him. While awaiting the jury's verdict, as others talked freely and moved around, Hailey sat still, reading his Bible and praying. Each day, he led the defense team in prayer during breaks from court.
Hailey himself choked back tears as he spoke directly to George's relatives. He said he prays every day for their comfort, and that God will bless them moving forward.
"I want y'all to know I have great anguish and continual sorrow in my heart for your loved one," he said.
Regardless of the sentence, Hocker said there's no recovering what's been lost in this case. Two families will suffer from these circumstances, but he said he hopes healing can come from this trial's conclusion. He commended Hailey for his studious faith.
"It's not going to be easy in prison," Hocker said, "but that's going to help you."
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said the prosecutors, Deputy Solicitor Yates Brown and Assistant Solicitor Anna Sumner, worked hard alongside investigators and law enforcement to bring this case in front of a jury, and he commended the 12 jurors for their diligent work over a lengthy trial and about five-hour deliberations.
"The criminal justice system gets a lot of criticism," Stumbo said. "I think that we have so many jurors who came back today for the sentencing and spent several hours deliberating shows that the system works."
After the sentencing, amid thanking those involved, the George family stopped to discuss the outcome of the case and the man they're heartbroken to be missing.
"Marty was just always the type that loved to make people laugh," his sister, Tammy said. "He's my whole heart."
Valerie said his unique personality was almost magnetic. Being around him made you want to spend more time with him.
"If you got to know him, you had to know him," she said.
His mother, Patricia Langham, said she was often anxious and worried about what he would get up to. He spent some time in jail and had some trouble with the law, but even when they visited him at the detention center he would act up and clown around to make them laugh. Even then, he wanted to make his family smile.
"He always cheered me up, because I always worried about him," Langham said. "He called me every day to check in, say how he was doing."
Although the trial ended, Shaffer made clear Wednesday that he plans to file an appeal on behalf of Hailey. Before he was escorted out of the courtroom by officers, his family hugged him tight and let him know they would not stop fighting for him.