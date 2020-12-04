Greenwood police are searching for a person involved in a shooting in the 1500 block of Phoenix Street.
One person was shot in the arm, said Jonathan Link, Greenwood Police public information officer, but he said the injury was non life-threatening.
Police were responding to an unrelated call in the area when they heard the shots, Link said. Officers spotted a white Crown Vic sedan they were told was involved in the shooting, which was the victim's car. The victim was trying to escape the gunfire, Link said.
This is a developing story and will updated as information is made available.