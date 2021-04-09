A Donalds man who authorities say plundered storage sheds and houses of people who recently died will spend the next two decades behind bars after pleading guilty Friday morning.
James Steven Brown Jr., 39, pleaded guilty to more than a dozen charges, including first-degree burglary and grand larceny. Circuit Judge R. Lawton McIntosh sentenced Brown to concurrent 20-year sentences on two first-degree burglary charges, along with other concurrent prison terms on the remaining counts.
Authorities say the burglaries spanned three counties and nearly three months. They started in June 2017 with Brown stealing from storage sheds and outbuildings in Abbeville County. Then the crimes moved to Greenwood and Laurens counties, where prosecutors say he broke into at least two residences where the owner had recently died and families were still dealing with the loss of a loved one.
According to the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Brown ran from police on at least two occasions before he was caught in Anderson County.
Senior Assistant Solicitor Micah Black handled the case for the state with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Chris Wilkie and Victim Advocate Sarah Parris. Brown was represented by Tristan Shaffer of the Abbeville Public Defender’s Office.
“I cannot say enough about the tremendous amount of teamwork and cooperation between several agencies to take this career criminal off the streets,” Solicitor David Stumbo said in a released statement. “I am proud that our Abbeville court team was able to ensure that James Brown will no longer be a nuisance to our citizens for many years to come.”