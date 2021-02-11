Scammers will try anything, from impersonating a police officer or claiming there’s a warrant for your arrest to masquerading as your boss and asking to help plan a surprise for the staff.
“I’m planning to surprise some of the staff with gifts,” said an email that went out to Index-Journal employees Wednesday morning. “Your confidentiality will be appreciated. However, I need you to get a purchase done, email me once you get this.”
The sender’s contact came up as Index-Journal President and Publisher Mundy Price, but the email address wasn’t hers. The fake email was caught quickly, and staff members were alerted, but that’s just one of many tactics scammers are using to separate people from their money.
“You can go onto any law enforcement Facebook page in South Carolina and you’ll see something about the warrants scam, gift card scams or jury scams,” said Sgt. Jeff Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. “I go and check other ones to see what they’re doing, and it’s always the same thing everywhere.”
Some scams claim there’s a warrant for your arrest, using local officers’ names to try and establish legitimacy. Others say you’ve missed jury duty and there’s a fine to pay, or else you go to jail. Some others might target the elderly, saying a relative has been arrested and needs bail money.
The unifying feature in many of these is that they ask for payment in gift cards, which Graham said should be a dead giveaway the call is a hoax.
“As simple as you can say it, if someone asks you for a gift card, it’s a scam,” he said. “The sheriff’s office doesn’t take money from anyone. If you get arrested, you pay a bondsman through the magistrate’s office. Our warrant officers don’t handle any money on the front end.”
Eventually, the scammer asks people to buy a certain cash value worth of gift cards and then comes up with a reason why the victim has to scratch off the back of the card and provide the scammer with the gift card’s pin number. Once they have that information, the money is gone.
“It’s a scam, and it’s every day, all day,” Graham said. “If you give them money once, they’ll keep hounding you.”
A digital imposter has posed as Price before, trying to scam Index-Journal staff out of money. Sales Consultant Bob Roy received an email from a contact listed as “Mundy Price” once while out of the office and busy. He read it on his phone, where the email address didn’t display and instead only said Price’s name.
“If I had looked at it on my laptop, I would have seen it was Mundy Price at Gmail and I would have known it wasn’t legit,” Roy said. “If I hadn’t gotten a follow-up email from the real Mundy Price, I was literally standing in line ready to buy gift cards.”
The email had said the company needed him to buy gift cards, and because of a promotional contest the paper was doing at the time, Roy didn’t think it seemed that unusual a request.
“It didn’t really say what it was for, it just said we need some gift cards,” Roy said. “It’s made me really careful with things like that now.”
Another scam email, sent to another Index-Journal employee, asked a staffer to make a check payment out to someone for professional services. The email included a W-9 tax form and an attached invoice, which appeared authentic at a glance. When the staff member asked for additional information from the scammer, they got no response.
Graham, who manages the cases of people registered as sex offenders, said he’s heard from several people in the registry they’ve been targeted by scammers using their sex offender status. Scammers have used Graham’s name to threaten people on the registry with potential arrest if they don’t pay a fine using gift cards and sometimes mask their phone numbers so it looks like it’s coming from the sheriff’s office.
“There’s nothing we as law enforcement, at the local level, can do about it,” Graham said. “The best thing to do is submit it to the FTC — they try to curtail it.”
The Federal Trade Commission makes clear gift cards are for gifts, not payments. Anyone demanding payment through gift cards is scamming. To report a scam, call toll-free at 1-877-FTC-HELP, or go online to report it at ftc.gov/complaint.