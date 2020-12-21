A Greenwood woman was charged in connection to a fatal Friday night shooting.
Police charged 25-year-old Tekashia Curenton Logan of 932 Taggart St. with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime in connection to the death of her husband, 25-year-old John Demetrius Logan.
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Friday at a McQuay Court residence. Jonathan Link, public information officer for Greenwood police, described the situation as a domestic dispute.
When officers arrived, John Logan was inside a Jeep and Tekashia Logan was standing beside the vehicle applying pressure to his wound.
According to the incident report, Tekashia Logan told police she accidentally shot him during an argument. John Logan died at the scene.