Jennifer Higdon Derrick, 37, of 2215 Kateway, Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and receiving/possession of stolen goods, greater than $1,000.
At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a Greenwood County deputy near the sheriff's office on Edgefield Street spotted a vehicle matching the description Greenwood police gave of a stolen vehicle, according to a report.
After getting the vehicle stopped and talking about the stolen tag, no proof of insurance and ownership disputes about the car, officers detained a woman because she told an officer she had meth on her. At the Greenwood County Detention Center, staff found a baggie of what appeared to be meth in the woman's garments, which weighed about 17 grams, the report said.