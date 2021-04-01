A Greenwood woman is behind bars after police say they confronted and subsequently pursued her through nearby streets.
Tara Celeste Tharpe Godfrey, 45, of 921 Woodlawn Road, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, malicious injury to property, driving under the influence, open container, failure to stop on lawful command, and two counts of resisting arrest with assault on an officer.
Greenwood police saw a woman arguing with a records clerk in the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office lobby. According to the incident report, she walked to her car parked along Oak Street and slammed her car’s door into an adjacent car several times.
Officers say they approached her vehicle to have her stop before leaving and the woman drove forward nearly striking an officer. Police pursued the woman along Marion Avenue and Spring Street before she pulled over. The driver yelled at officers before reversing her vehicle — nearly striking the patrol car — and proceeding onto Mineral Court.
Police blocked the vehicle on the front and back with patrol cars. The driver accelerated into the front patrol vehicle striking it before officers were able to pull her from the vehicle, the report said. Auhtorities said she was handcuffed and continued to kick officers as she was taken to the detention center, to the hospital and back to the detention center.
The state Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck, which Greenwood police investigates the rest of the episode.