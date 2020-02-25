A Greenwood woman is facing charges after a witness told officers the woman nearly hit a man with a car while a pile of his clothes burned nearby.
Starshimah Donnie Yemane, 40, of 103 Quince St., Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with high and aggravated domestic violence, driving under the influence, third-degree arson and malicious injury to personal property, less than $1,000.
Greenwood County deputies were called Sunday to a part of Grier Street where someone reported a woman trying to run a man over. Officers stopped a woman driving in the area and she said she had been in an argument with a man before he left the area in her vehicle. She said a friend drove her around to look for him, finding him at a Grier Street residence and finding him with another woman.
She told deputies that she screamed at him, and admitted to chasing him around the yard with the intention of running him over and killing him, the report said. Officers found that a pile of clothes had been set on fire at a Grier Street residence, as well.
When officers spoke with the man, he said he didn’t want officers to take any actions and that he wasn’t worried about who burned his clothes. Witnesses in the area described seeing the woman chase the man with a vehicle.
The woman also failed a field sobriety test and provided a breath sample that tested at .08 blood alcohol content.