Jessica Marie Villena, 19, of 311 Park Ave., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery.
On Oct. 12, a Greenwood police officer met with a man who said he was robbed while giving someone a ride, according to a report. The man told officers that on Oct. 7 a woman called him to give her a ride.
After picking up multiple other people, the man said they eventually stopped on Central Avenue and the others got out of the vehicle, the report said. Shortly after, a man came to his car and asked for a ride. When he said no, the man got into the passenger seat and pulled out a handgun, demanding the driver hand over his money, the report said.
The man told officers his robber left after he handed over all the money he had, and the woman who called him for a ride did not come back. Two days later, the woman called him back and asked for another ride, the report said, and officers later learned the woman was connected with the robber.