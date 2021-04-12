After a shooting left one man injured and hospitalized, Greenwood police are still looking to serve arrest warrants on the man they say pulled the trigger.
Tyriece Brushawn Grant, 33, of 307 Mangle Drive, Gray Court is wanted on counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said. Police asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call 864-942-8632.
According to reports made available Monday, police first responded to the shooting at about 8:55 a.m., when an officer went to the Red Carpet Inn at 1215 Bypass 72 NE. Once there, the officer noted seeing an outer window broken, but when he went into the room the 911 caller specified, the officer found no one inside.
Meanwhile, other officers responded to the Burger King across the street, where an officer found a man on the ground with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds, the report said. EMS responded to take the man to the hospital while officers spoke with a woman.
The woman told police a man had been following her and asking for social media information from her when, while they were at the Red Carpet Inn, he pulled out a gun, a report said.
On Sunday, Chaudoin said there had been a fight between two men starting at or near the hotel and ending with the shooting in the Burger King parking lot. At the scene, officers collected spent 9mm shell casings, along with a glass jar with what appeared to be marijuana near some bushes, the report said. A woman told officers the man who had been shot gave her a gun and asked her to hide it — police found the gun and ran its serial number and it came back clean.
A man at a nearby house on Leonard Street said he was on his porch when the shooting started, the report said. He heard five or six shots, some of them striking his house, but no one inside was injured.