While investigating a call of shots fired Tuesday afternoon, Greenwood police officers received a second call about people with gunshot wounds at Burfield Apartments, according to officers.
Officers were looking into a report that shots were fired near the intersection of Blyth Road and S.C. Highway 34, Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said. While there, officers got a call about people who had been shot arriving at Burfield Apartments, along East Cambridge Avenue.
Link said there were three people with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from gunshots. He said officers were "99% sure" the injured people at Burfield were shot during the shooting near Blyth Road.
Besides the injured people, Link said a car had been hit multiple times by gunfire. He said officers are still investigating, speaking with people in the areas and looking for possible evidence.