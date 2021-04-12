A Greenwood man is facing a drug trafficking charge after Greenwood police said they found multiple drugs while searching a car he was in.
Daniel Patrick McAlister, 42, of 996 Edgefield St., Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, third-degree domestic violence and simple possession of marijuana.
A Greenwood police officer responding to a call Sunday morning about a fight at an Edgefield Street residence arrived there with an arrest warrant in hand for a man, according to a report. The officer found that man sitting in a car at the house, and while searching the car found a container that had several illegal drugs in it.
Officers seized about 40 pills, 3 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, 23 grams of what appeared to be meth and 1.3 grams of what appeared to be crack cocaine, along with $825 in cash, the report said.