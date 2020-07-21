While watching a house where people had complained of drug activity, Greenwood police officers saw a man leave the house Tuesday morning with a large bag in hand, according to officials.
The man got into a vehicle and drove off, and officers followed and pulled him over, according to a Facebook post by Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. When the officer approached the driver, he "was overwhelmed by the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car," the post said.
A search of the car found about five pounds of marijuana, and the driver was arrested. Officers continued investigating and got a search warrant for the house, finding an additional 19 pounds of marijuana, two handguns and more than $25,000 in cash, the post said. Officers arrested a second man who was in the room where the firearms were found.
Victor James Thomas, 38, of Greenwood was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, while Kodi Okimos Sanders Jr., 22, of Plum Branch was charged with trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the post said.
A report detailing the arrest was not immediately available, Link said, as officers were still completing it.