A Greenwood man is facing charges after he tried to flee from a traffic stop and police caught him carrying a pistol, according to a post on the Greenwood Police Department Facebook page.
Cedric Demond Elmore Jr., 23, of Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, failure to stop on lawful command, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under suspension, third or subsequent offense.
At about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Greenwood police tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver kept going until he struck a telephone pole, then continued fleeing on foot, the post said. Police apprehended him, finding an AK pistol in a backpack he was carrying and marijuana in the vehicle.
Officers were able to get in touch with the registered owner of the vehicle, who said the detained man did not have permission to have the vehicle, the post said.
A new booking photo of Elmore was not immediately available; the one associated with this story is from a previous arrest. A report detailing this arrest was also not available Wednesday.