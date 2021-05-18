Greenwood police are seeking a suspect in connection with shooting someone in the face and another person in the leg, according to officials.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said officers have warrants charging this suspect with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder, but he declined to identify the suspect, as officers were still working at about 5 p.m. Tuesday to find him.
At about 6 p.m. Monday, police were called out to the 700-block of Pearl Street, where 911 callers had reported hearing shots fired. Once there, officers found a man on the hood of a vehicle behind one of the houses with what appeared to be a bullet wound in the back of his right leg, according to a report.
Officers put a tourniquet on the man's leg and EMS staff took him to the hospital for treatment. Police said a second man was shot in the face, and both were treated at an area hospital. Chaudoin said he was surprised that neither man's injuries appeared to be life-threatening after doctors saw them.
On the scene, police investigated several items and spots near the injured man where they found blood on the ground. Officers took several items into evidence, including a washcloth, a soda can and blood samples from the scene.
Chaudoin said the two men who were shot had been walking in the area when shooters opened fire from a vehicle passing them. Investigators were able to get video of the shooting from a camera in the area and spent much of Monday evening and Tuesday interviewing and seeking people of interest to the investigation.
Greenwood police are working alongside State Law Enforcement Division agents and state probation officials to find the suspect investigators identified, Chaudoin said.