A Greenwood woman died in a Thursday afternoon shooting and police are searching for the person responsible.
Kamesha Tynal Craig, 21, died at the scene, according to a news release from the Greenwood County Coroner's Office.
Officers are looking for Mandrekus Tyrez Smith, who was identified as the shooter, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page. He's wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
A person firing from a vehicle along Vintage Court shot Craig, who died just before 2 p.m. Greenwood police spokesman Jonathan Link did not have a description to release of the shooter or vehicle.
Capt. Mitchell McAllister said police are searching for a suspect but could not release the person's identity.
Officers had several roads leading to the scene blocked off with police tape, and onlookers gathered at each blocked road. Some asked officers questions while others silently looked on, while Greenwood police officers, firefighters, EMS and coroner's office staff worked their investigations or assisted in securing the scene.