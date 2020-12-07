Police are still looking for leads after a man was shot in the arm Friday while driving along Phoenix Street, according to a report.
Greenwood police responded to the sound of gunshots on Phoenix Street, reporting 10 to 15 shots fired quickly, the report said.
Officers arrived at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street and spoke with a man who said he was driving along Phoenix Street when he saw a group of men standing outside. He told officers he then heard multiple gunshots in his direction and drove away, only realizing he had been shot when he reached the gas station.
Police said the man was shot in the arm. Officers are working to follow up any leads regarding the shooter or shooters. Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 864-942-8405.