Greenwood police are searching for a man after an attempted kidnapping was reported at a Davis Avenue residence in Greenwood.
On Monday, police were called to a house where a woman's 9-year-old granddaughter was hiding behind a neighbor's car.
The child told police that her mother had left to pick up food. While the mother was out, the girl said she heard the front door open and saw a man go to the kitchen and drink water from the faucet.
The girl, who was hiding in the bathroom, said she ran to the front door and the man chased her attempting to grab her before she made it out of the house. She then ran to a neighbor's house and hid behind a vehicle.
The man got into a vehicle and drove away.
Police are looking for an older white male, described as chubby with balding blonde hair. He was wearing a black shirt, light blue denim jeans and has 6- to 8-inch long black snake tattoo on his left forearm. He may be driving a black extended cab pickup truck — possibly a Chevrolet — and was last seen traveling south on Edgefield Street near Davis Avenue.
Anyone with information about the case or the suspect should contact Detective Baker with the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8457.