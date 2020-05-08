A video on social media seemed to show a Greenwood Police Department officer hitting a man who was seated on a moped, but police say the video lacks context and doesn’t represent what really happened.
While Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said the police department hadn’t received a formal complaint regarding this arrest from anyone, he had seen social media posts about it in which people criticized the officer for appearing to assault a man without provocation. Link said that was not the case.
On Thursday, Greenwood officer Sgt. Cory Boyter saw a man sitting on a moped in the parking lot of the convenience store at 1048 Main St. S. and recognized him as having active arrest warrants.
An Index-Journal reporter was allowed to review Boyter’s body camera video of the incident Friday afternoon. Boyter got out of his patrol vehicle and approached the man on foot to speak with him, and, according to police, they spoke without issue for a few minutes.
Boyter activated his body camera at about the time he receives word over his radio from dispatchers confirming that the man he’s speaking with does have active general sessions court bench warrants. Boyter tells the man he has active warrants and tells him he will be arrested.
The man, still seated on his moped, begins to ask Boyter what the warrants are for while remaining still and not complying with a request to give Boyter his wrist. Boyter is seen taking hold of the man’s right wrist and asking for the man’s other arm, but the man remains seated on the moped and doesn’t give his arm over while continuing to ask what the warrants are for.
Jonathan Link, the police department’s public information officer, said police have no obligation to read a warrant to someone at the time of arrest. Typically, he said, Greenwood’s officers read the warrant once the suspect has been taken to the county jail and is awaiting booking.
“In other words, we’re not expected to read a warrant at the side of the road,” Link said.
The officer’s tone becomes increasingly stern, and he makes clear to the man that he will have to pull him off the moped if he does not comply in order to put him in handcuffs. The man still does not comply and the video shows what appears to be the man reaching with his free hand to grab the officer’s wrist, then lifting the officer’s arm toward his open mouth.
Because the person taking the video that is circulating on social media was moving from a position with a partially obstructed view to somewhere that had better visibility of the episode, this moment is part of a five-second span of the ordeal that was not captured on the muted cellphone video.
The body camera footage becomes chaotic as both men move rapidly, but the officer is heard saying “Quit biting me,” before he’s seen throwing a punch at the man seated on the moped. Both men fall on the ground, along with the moped, and a struggle ensues.
Boyter had been awaiting backup, and his conversation with the man before any struggle began was to stall for other officers to arrive, Link said. Other officers enter the video soon after Boyter and the man fall to the ground, and they quickly get him lying face down and detain him.
At this point, the man appears to follow commands, and continually asks “Why did you beat me up?” Boyter replies multiple times that he hit the man because of the attempted bite. Boyter wasn’t bitten, although he told fellow officers it seemed the man was close to biting him.
The man was taken to the hospital to be checked on and was not injured during the arrest. While searching him, officers found two bags of marijuana and in a storage container on the moped, they found two bottles of codeine syrup.
Michael Lantez Duncan, 39, of 111 Murray Drive, Ninety Six, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting arrest with assault on an officer, possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and manufacturing marijuana within proximity of a school. This is in addition to being served five bench warrants.
A judge set a $10,000 surety bond for Duncan.
Link said in reviewing the case, nothing was done wrong on the officer’s part, and while the use of force can look bad in any case, that this use of force appeared justified when reviewing the video and case details.