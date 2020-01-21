Two people were arrested Friday in connection with two separate, earlier armed robbery investigations, according to police reports.
Curtis Dwight Tompkins Jr., 21, of 560 Goode Ave., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery and probation violation.
On Nov. 6, Greenwood police responded to a robbery at about 11 p.m. at the Food Lion on Highway 25 South, a report said. A manager told officers two men robbed the store at gunpoint, and although no one was hurt, the men grabbed an employee, held a handgun to his head and demanded he open the store's safe.
Officers were unable to track the robbers that night, but continued investigation led to subsequent arrests.
The other armed robbery arrest police made was tied to a Dec. 19 case in which a woman on New Market Street reported being robbed by a man who got into her vehicle, pointed a handgun at her and tried to take her purse.
Zy'Tawn Keinas Childs, 19, of 118 Poplar Drive, Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery.