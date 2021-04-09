Greenwood police are still investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left a man and woman injured.
According to a police report, officers were first called about the shooting at about 4:10 p.m. They drove out toward Williams Avenue, where they found a crowd of people gathered around a woman sitting on the ground at the corner of a house on Williams and Osborne avenues.
The woman had a small circular injury on her chest, and she told police she dropped to the ground after hearing gunshots, then felt something hit her chest. Witnesses told police the shooting started on Oakhill and Crawford avenues, and that there could be another person shot on Crawford, the report said.
Police also said a man was shot twice in the chest and once in the stomach, and was taken to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment. Witnesses on the scene described seeing a gray Dodge Charger turn onto Oakhill toward Crawford, then they heard nine gunshots and saw the same Charger come out from Holmes Street, the report said. Another witness described seeing a black car following closely behind the Charger.
As of Friday afternoon, Greenwood police were still investigating this case but had made no significant headway, according to Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. He said detectives are working to identify potential suspects and develop leads in the case.