A woman was shot in the arm and others reported being shot at Sunday night near Baldwin Avenue, according to Greenwood police.
Police are still working to identify the shooter, and Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said investigators worked through Monday on the case.
Emergency dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and officers met with a crowd gathered outside a Baldwin Avenue residence, a report said. Officers noted a woman had been shot in the arm, and she told police she was standing in front of the house when she heard several shots fired and was hit.
After EMS took the woman to be treated, witnesses told police the shooter was in a silver, newer-model SUV.
Officers also noted a nearby car with its window damaged and a door handle shot off, and the owner told officers he was with two others in the car when it was shot.
The officer was unable to get the identity of the two others in the car, the report said.